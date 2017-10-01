O.J. Simpson is out of prison and the Goldman family's attorney is ready to collect

California attorney David Cook's job is to collect from debtors, and one payment has proven to be particularly elusive. With his release from a Nevada prison just after midnight on Sunday morning, O.J. Simpson will have to face the music from Cook, but Cook's job won't be easy.

"The good news for me is he's getting out. The bad news for him is I'm in good health. I'm good to go," Cook told CNN.

Simpson served nine years in a Nevada prison for kidnapping and robbery. Cook works for the estate of Ron Goldman, and he has been attempting to collect the multi-million dollar settlement that Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman's families were awarded by jury in a 1996 civil suit against Simpson. Although Simpson was acquitted of the murders in 1995, he was told to pay $33.5 million after being found liable in their wrongful death suits two years later. Since then, the figure has tripled due to interest, according to Cook. "I renewed the judgment in 2015 at $57 million. Two years have passed, so now it's a touch under $70 million."

According to Cook, as difficult as collection has been, he's ready for "Round 2" if Simpson earns anything out of prison. The problem is that, as a retiree, Simpson's lawyer Malcolm LaVergne says it may be difficult for Simpson to be able to pay any of the settlement. "As far as I know, (Simpson) will be a retiree," LaVergne said.

The New York Post recently reported that Simpson's children have bought real estate in Florida, and Cook wanted to know if Simpson helped to pay for that real estate. LaVergne took issue with the article, and Cook's insinuation, saying that although the Goldman's have a right to collect they're "professional public figure victims at this point."

Simpson's Heisman Trophy and book are considered his biggest assets at this point, with the Goldmans already having the rights to Simpson's bestseller "If I Did It." Cook claimed the rights to the book at the last moment, although it is unknown how much the rights to the book have netted the Goldmans.

The Heisman and book rights stand among the biggest wins for Cook, who has been scraping for every asset that he can off of the Simpson estate. With Simpson being released, the battle should only heat up moving forward.

Where Simpson goes next remains unclear. His attorney had previously stated that he was looking forward to returning to Florida, but Florida doesn't want the fallen football star. On Friday, State Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections insisting that the agency tell Nevada that Simpson isn't welcome.

"Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson's background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable," Bondi said in the letter, according to the New York Post. "Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal."

ESPN's Darren Rovell has postulated that Simpson may have made over $600,000 while incarcerated at Lovelock Prison in Nevada. It was estimated that Simpson was worth approximately $10.8 million when he and Nicole Brown Simpson divorced in 1992. That would equate to about $19 million as of May 2017.

Now that Simpson has been paroled, that $600,000 will be his to keep, and cannot go toward the Goldmans. As Rovell explains, this is due to NFL pensions being protected by state law.