Florida doesn't want O.J. Simpson when he's released from prison

Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner O.J. Simpson has been in a Nevada prison since 2008 and is set to be released in October, perhaps as soon as this Monday. And according to his attorney, Simpson plans to live in Florida once he's freed.

One problem: Florida doesn't want him.

On Friday, State Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections insisting that the agency tell Nevada that Simpson isn't welcome.

"Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson's background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable," Bondi said in the letter, according to New York Post. "Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal."

Simpson, who played 11 NFL seasons and had an acting and broadcasting career after he retired from football, had previous run-ins with authorities. In October 1995, he was acquitted in the double-murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, 16 months after he was first charged. In February 1997, a civil jury found Simpson liable in the wrongful death of Brown Simpson and Goldman, and he was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families.

Simpson has been incarcerated at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada since 2008 after he was sentenced to 33 years in prison -- nine years minimum -- for multiple charges, which included burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Simpson was granted parole on July 20 by four members of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, and that made him eligible for release on Sunday, Oct. 1.

More from the Post:

Florida corrections officials have said in the past that they must accept the transfer if Nevada's request meets the established criteria. A Florida corrections spokeswoman, Ashley Cook, said her agency has not received a transfer request or documents about Simpson.

"He's really looking forward to the simple pleasures. Seeing his family on the outside, spending time with them, eating food that's not packaged," Simpson's attorney Malcolm LaVergne told "Good Morning America," adding that the former football star wants to eat steak and get a new iPhone once he's released.