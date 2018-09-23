Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson carted off the field, taken to hospital with ankle injury
Wilkerson sustained what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg
For years, the Green Bay Packers stayed out of the free-agency fray. That was former general manager Ted Thompson's philosophy, as he preferred to spend money mostly on in-house players and accumulate draft picks in order to build depth. New GM Brian Gutekunst broke from that philosophy, making a big signing on each side of the ball by springing for tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson.
Through the first two games of the year, Wilkerson played fairly well but had minimal impact, working in among the defensive line rotation (64 percent of snaps) and recording four tackles and no sacks. In the first half of Green Bay's game against Washington on Sunday, Wilkerson went down with an injury that might limit his impact for quite a while longer.
Wilkerson had his left leg rolled up on by a teammate, and was down on the field for several minutes before eventually getting carted off. As ESPN's Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky noted, Wilkerson was unable to put any weight on his leg when he was coming off the field.
Wilkerson was quickly declared out for the game. Later, the FOX broadcast reported that Wilkerson was being taken to a local hospital.
That would seem to indicate that whatever injury Wilkerson sustained to his ankle is quite serious, and if that's the case, we can likely expect him to miss a decent chunk of time. Green Bay has several strong options along the defensive line but Wilkerson was expected to elevate that group to a new level, and without him it will be difficult to achieve elite status.
