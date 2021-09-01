Green Bay Packers fans are probably still exhaling after having to hold their breath for months this offseason when it came to the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly requested a change of scenery this offseason, and even considered retirement at one point. The team was able to bring him back by redoing his contract and making several concessions -- including that they would revisit his situation at the end of the year.

One of the concessions ESPN's Adam Schefter reported is that "mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers' issues with the team." That's vague, but one thing Rodgers admitted in his very honest press conference in returning to the team was that he wanted more say in personnel decisions. With cut day being this week, one has to wonder how much Rodgers was involved in terms of giving his input. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that they did have conversations with Rodgers, and those talks were "excellent."

"I've had really good conversations throughout camp with Aaron and Matt [LaFleur], and I think the communication has been really, really good," Gutekunst said, via Pro Football Talk. "As we went into this kind of decision-making period, I think everybody — all the people that are kind of involved in that — were very aware of what was going on and why we were doing what we were doing. So I feel really good about that. And the conversations that I've had with Aaron have been excellent."

It's all systems go for the Packers in 2021, as they again have Super Bowl dreams. This season could be different from the last two, as Rodgers' situation has somewhat of a "Last Dance" feel to it. Then again, is it guaranteed Rodgers will be leaving next offseason or retiring? Maybe things can be smoothed out for good in Green Bay.

