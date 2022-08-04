In a game that featured two future Hall of Fame coaches, the reigning league MVP and one of the NFL's all-time great pass rushers, it was safety LeRoy Butler that changed the complexion of Super Bowl XXXI. With Green Bay trailing New England, Butler's relentless pass rush of Drew Bledsoe turned the momentum and helped the Packers capture the franchise's first title in 29 years.

Nearly 30 years after reaching pro football's summit, Butler will enter football immortality as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022. Butler will join several of his peers and former teammates in Canton, Ohio: teammates who include quarterback Brett Favre and pass rusher Reggie White. As he prepares for Saturday's induction ceremony, Butler spent time with the "All Things Covered" podcast with hosts Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden.

One of the things Butler discussed was a piece of advice he received during his playing days from Deion Sanders, another defensive back whose career is on display in the Hall of Fame.

"I know that name on the front of the jersey means something," Sanders told Butler, "but there's something to the name on the back of the jersey, too."

Butler certainly made a name for himself in Green Bay, especially after he authored the first-ever "Lambeau Leap," which has since become tradition after a Packers player crosses the goal line at Lambeau Field.

Speaking of household names, Butler was asked to compare White to Aaron Donald, the Rams' dominant defensive tackle who appears destined for Canton the minute he is eligible. Butler also ranked the top five defensive players in NFL history. In order, Butler, tabbed White, Ronnie Lott, and Sanders, while adding Lawrence Taylor to his Mount Rushmore of defensive players.

Be sure to check out the entire episode to hear Butler's thoughts on other topics that include what it was like to practice against Favre, his favorite memory from Super Bowl XXXI and how he sees Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay playing out.