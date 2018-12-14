Panthers players blown away by Julius Peppers' cameo on Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' music video
Peppers, now 38, was nearly a rookie when the song was released
Julius Peppers' swan song is potentially nearing its end as the Panthers flounder to end the season, but that isn't going to stop him and his teammates from enjoying it. Some Panthers players were excited when they heard that Nelly would be performing at halftime in the Panthers' game against the Saints on Monday night, but that paled in comparison to the revelation that Peppers appeared in the music video for Nelly's single "Hot in Herre" in 2002.
Peppers, now 38, was just about to enter the league as a rookie when he made his cameo appearance. He was just 22 at the time, and his teammates loved it.
"Yoooooo!" Curtis Samuel exclaimed when he saw the clip, via the Panthers' website. "Stop playing! Man, no way!"
Cam Newton also got a kick out of the video, saying, "I need you to airdrop this to me. I need a screenshot of this."
The defensive guys, meanwhile, had a more low-key reaction out of fear of retribution from Peppers.
"He's not going to want me to see this," rookie Donte Jackson said. "He'd probably be like, 'Oh, you know D-Jack, I was just young. It was fun times.'"
"Hot in Herre," a dance-hall staple, was one of the biggest songs in the country once upon a time. Even if the younger Panthers hadn't seen the video, they knew the song.
It's a shame we can't get a Peppers cameo out of Nelly's performance on Monday. Or can we?
