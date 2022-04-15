The Carolina Panthers are expected to be the first team to select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft with their No. 6 overall pick, but it's far from a given. Sam Darnold is still under contract for 2022, and then there are a couple of trade options in Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport named the Panthers as the most likely landing spot for Mayfield, but it doesn't sound like he would be welcomed by one of his receivers.

Panthers.way on Instagram posted Rapoport's lean, and Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson commented "Nooooo." That wasn't all, as the same Instagram account posted another picture saying Anderson doesn't want Mayfield to come to Carolina. Anderson again commented saying, "Facts."

Anderson probably doesn't need to worry, as the Panthers are not interested in trading for Mayfield, per ESPN's David Newton. Still, it's very possible the Panthers add another quarterback between now and August. Carolina has the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, and four of our five NFL Draft experts have the Panthers taking their new franchise signal-caller with that pick.

The Panthers are in a precarious spot when it comes to the quarterback position -- precarious at least for head coach Matt Rhule. Carolina took fliers on Teddy Bridgewater and Darnold that did not work out, and also missed out on Deshaun Watson. Will Carolina roll with Darnold in Week 1, or another quarterback?

When it comes to Mayfield's potential landing spot, it's anyone's guess at this point. The Seattle Seahawks seem like the obvious trade partner for the Cleveland Browns, but Rapoport says there's no sense that will soon be coming to fruition. It's possible he could find himself as a backup in 2022, which is wild to consider since Cleveland tossed around the idea of giving its former No. 1 overall pick a hefty extension last year.