Patrick Mahomes is returning to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season, having the opportunity to become just the seventh quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. In order to accomplish that feat, Mahomes is only going to have to beat the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady -- who is going to start his NFL record 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7.

Mahomes admitted it feels like Brady has played in more than just 10 league championship games, with a smile on his face of course.

"Yeah I mean, the Super Bowl is the Super Bowl. Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl," Mahomes said after the AFC Championship Game on facing Brady again. "I mean it's going to be a great experience for me. To go out there and get to have a chance to repeat and get to do it against the best, I mean it's something special and I'm excited for the opportunity."

Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to win two Super Bowl titles in his first four seasons, a feat Mahomes can match with a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Only Kurt Warner and Russell Wilson are in the same company as Mahomes and Brady to play in two Super Bowls in their first four seasons, but Brady denied both of them the opportunity at that second Super Bowl title.

Mahomes is going to be the first quarterback to start multiple Super Bowls at age 25 or younger, a feat he already has Brady beat in. Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs want more -- which sets the stage for an incredible matchup in two Sundays.

"It seems like we've had a couple of those and every one of them is tremendous, and I wouldn't expect this to be any different," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on the Mahomes-Brady matchup. "They've got a tremendous team there and those two have a lot of respect for each other.

"You remember when Tom came into the locker room after the championship game and talked to Patrick, and Patrick responded like a young guy would respond to the GOAT. So, we look forward to the opportunity to play them, and I know Pat does with Tom, and I'm sure likewise Tom does with Pat. So, it should be a heck of a football game."