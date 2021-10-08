Russell Wilson has never missed a game in his NFL career, even though his streak of 149 consecutive starts may be in jeopardy. Wilson, who left the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night in the fourth quarter, was diagnosed with a "badly sprained" finger, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

Wilson was clearly in pain after banging his throwing hand against Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald on a third-quarter incompletion. The Seahawks quarterback stayed in the game for one more series, only throwing one more pass before exiting the contest.

Carroll said in his postgame press conference there is no timetable for Wilson's return, but the Seahawks quarterback does have 10 days until Seattle's next game. If Wilson starts, it will be his 150th consecutive start for the quarterback -- becoming only the sixth quarterback in NFL history to start that many consecutive games.

"He wasn't able to hold on to the football the way he needed to," Carroll said. "We were going to throw the ball and we were going to throw the ball all over the place. We didn't know what he would do and I trust him. If he could have (went back in), he would have."

Carroll reiterated Wilson's finger was sore, but that he was a fast healer. Wilson hasn't missed a game since he was named the Seahawks starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2012 season (his rookie year).

Geno Smith relieved Wilson in the fourth quarter, leading the Seahawks on a touchdown drive on his first series and a field goal on his second series to keep Seattle in the game. Smith finished 10 of 17 for 131 yards in his one quarter of work, with one touchdown and one interception, which came on a pass attempt to Tyler Lockett with just over two minutes to play and Seattle trailing by six points.

Regardless of the outcome of the game and Wilson's status for next week, the Seahawks have confidence in giving Smith the opportunity to start.

"When he got in there, he did great. He really looked good," Carroll said. "He's a talented football player. He knows our system. If Geno is going to play for us some, he showed we're in good hands."