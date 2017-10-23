Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Redskins odds: Picks from expert on an Eagles roll

Week 7 of the NFL season ends with a "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are five-point favorites in this NFC East clash, up a point from where the line opened. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, sits at 49, up a half-point from where it opened.

Before you make any bets on this must-see prime-time game, you'll want to see what SportsLine handicapper Josh Nagel has to say. He has covered the wagering industry for two decades and won numerous sports handicapping contests. For insightful analysis, Nagel is unmatched.

Last week, in another prime-time spot, Nagel advised readers to fade the public and play Philadelphia as a field-goal underdog at Carolina. The result: Eagles 28, Panthers 23, an outright upset.

He's going for six winning Eagles picks in a row Monday night. And he's sharing his pick over at SportsLine.

Nagel knows Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz appears headed toward the upper tier at his position. He has benefited from the offseason addition of explosive play-makers and led the club to the NFL's No. 4-ranked offense at 383.2 yards and 27.5 points per game.

Through the first six weeks of the season, Zach Ertz leads all tight ends in yards (405), receptions (34), targets (53) and touchdowns (four). And wide receiver Nelson Agholor has come to life the past two weeks, scoring twice on 12 total targets.

SportsLine's projections say Wentz will keep up his torrid pace and throw for 250 yards and two scores against Washington. And they're favoring Ertz and Agholor for end zone visits.

But just because the Eagles have been red-hot doesn't mean they cover, especially against a divisional opponent.

Nagel knows Philadelphia has struggled in the secondary. The Eagles rank 30th, allowing 274 yards per game and yielding a 63 percent completion rate.

Meanwhile, the Redskins have won three of four behind a surging defense that ranks No. 5 overall (316 yards per game), allowing just 20 points per game since their season opener. On offense, Kirk Cousins has tossed seven touchdowns the past three weeks and gone over 300 yards twice. SportsLine's projections say he'll come close to 300 again Monday night.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning under for "Monday Night Football" this week. But what about against the spread, which he has made his name picking?

He knows there's a big x-factor that ultimately determines the point spread winner of Redskins-Eagles. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

So what side should you back in Redskins-Eagles on "Monday Night Football" this week? Visit SportsLine now to see what major x-factor determines which side of Redskins-Eagles you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed his past five Eagles picks, and find out.