It's almost always heated when division rivals square off. When those division rivals are the Raiders and Chargers, it can get particularly salty, given how long the two teams have played in the same division.

On Sunday, there was an extra layer involved, as last season the Raiders claimed former Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off of waivers after Los Angeles decided to cut ties in November. Tillery did play against the Chargers once last season, but Week 4 was the first time he made a visit back to L.A.

And his visit was a short one, because Tillery laid an absolutely nasty, dirty hit on former teammate Justin Herbert and was thrown out of the game in the second quarter. With the Chargers facing second-and-6 on the Vegas 32-yard line, following a fumble by fill-in Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, Herbert scrambled away from quick pressure and tried to gain some yards before stepping out of bounds.

Tillery watched Herbert step out and lit him up anyway.

The Chargers immediately leapt to the defense of their quarterback, with seemingly the entire team coming together to shove Tillery away and make sure he knew exactly how they felt about what he just did. It did not take long at all for the officials to rule that Tillery had been disqualified from the game, and he will surely be getting a notice from the NFL next week about a sizable fine.