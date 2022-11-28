Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable on the injury report this week and was limited in practice on Friday due to a calf problem. Despite the injury, Jacobs not only played against the Seattle Seahawks, but had a game all running backs dream of having. The 24-year-old rushed for 229 on 33 touches with two rushing touchdowns, including the 86-yard game-winner in overtime, and had six receptions for 74 yards

His performance not only ended with a 40-34 Raiders win, but it put him in the record books. According to NFL Research, Jacobs is the only player since at least 1950 with 225+ rush yards and 70+ receiving yards in a single game.

His incredible day was capped off with the 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, which was the longest play of the season and came just about halfway through OT at Lumen Field.

Take a look at the game-winning play:

Not only was Jacobs limited in practice on Friday, but he aggravated the injury on Sunday and was questionable to return in the fourth quarter. He certainly made the most of his return when he came back in overtime.

Before he went out of the game, he already had 200 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. His first touchdown was a 30-yard run in the second quarter to put the Raiders up 21-13.

Jacobs went over 1,000 yards for the season (1,159) on Sunday, reaching the mark in just 11 games and overtaking Derrick Henry (1,048) for the NFL rushing lead. Jacobs is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and has nine rushing TDs.

After the game, Josh McDaniels described Jacobs as a "football player," which the Raiders head coach says is the highest compliment he can give someone. McDaniels says Jacobs just wants to win and works all week and in practice to ensure he's in the best position to help the team.

McDaniels also pointed to some of Jacobs' key first downs throughout the game, which were crucial in the win.

The Raiders have struggled this season, spending a lot of time in fourth place in their division. With their win and the Broncos loss, the Raiders are in third place in the AFC West and Denver is in last place.