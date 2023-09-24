The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) in a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football. These AFC foes have been playing each other since 1970 and the Raiders own a 17-14 edge. In 2022, Pittsburgh narrowly outmatched the Raiders, 13-10. Both offenses have struggled out of the gate. In fact, the Steelers are averaging only 16.5 points per game, while, the Raiders log a league-low 13.5.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. SportsLine consensus lists Las Vegas as a three-point favorite in the Raiders vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Steelers spread: Raiders -3

Raiders vs. Steelers over/under: 43.5 points

Raiders vs. Steelers money line: Raiders -153, Steelers +131

PIT: 11-7-1 against the spread since start of 2022 season

LV: 9-10 ATS since start of 2022 season

Why the Raiders can cover

Despite struggling to start the year, running Josh Jacobs is a very versatile and bruising tailback. Jacobs owns superb vision and has strong contact balance. The Alabama product was the leading rusher in 2022 (1,653) with 12 touchdowns. Receiver Jakobi Meyers came over to Las Vegas in free agency. Meyers provides Las Vegas with a solid route-runner with reliable hands.

Tight end Austin Hooper is another solid option through the air who blocks well and has sound awareness. The 28-year-old has snagged three receptions for 30 yards so far. Tight Michael Mayer was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Mayer has excellent ball skills and soft hands. During his college career at Notre Dame, he had 180 receptions for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh's defense has difference-makers at all three levels. The Steelers forced the Browns into four turnovers that led to a pair of touchdowns last week. Linebacker T.J. Watt is a menace coming off the edge. Watt has powerful hands that allow him to consistently get into the backfield. The five-time Pro Bowl selection is leading the league in sacks (four) with nine total tackles and three tackles for loss. Last week, Watt had four tackles, one sack and a 16-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith lines up on the opposite side of Watt. Highsmith has a crafty pass-rush plan and can beat offensive tackles with either speed or power. The Charlotte product is coming off a dominant 2022 season in which he logged 63 total tackles and 14.5 sacks. In Week 2, Highsmith had seven total stops, one sack, one forced fumble and a 30-yard interception returned for a score. See which team to pick here.

Now, the model has broken down Steelers vs. Raiders from every angle. The model is leaning Under the point total as both teams struggle to get the run game going in the simulations.



