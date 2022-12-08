Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner will not be facing criminal charges for tackling a man who ran onto the field during his team's Oct. 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Santa Clara Police Department told TMZ Sports. The incident occurred late in the first half of San Francisco's 24-9 win over the Rams at Levi's Stadium.

Alexander Taylor ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb as part of an animal rights protest. Security was struggling to corral him, until he ran near the Rams' sideline. Wagner, along with defensive end Takkarist McKinley, stepped in to help and knocked down Taylor so security could detain him.

"He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner said postgame. "I saw security was having a little problem, so I helped them out. It's just keeping it safe. You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing. We don't know what they're carrying in their pocket."

Rams coach Sean McVay said he knew Wagner had good intentions in tackling the man and added that the player had his full support.

Taylor was cited and released, and he later went to the Santa Clara Police Department to file a police report. In the report, Taylor claimed he suffered a headache, a concussion and a burn on his inner right bicep when Wagner took him down.

Two days after the incident, Wagner told the media he was aware Taylor had filed a police report but said he was "more concerned about the security guard who got hurt trying to chase him."

Police decided to not file charges with the Santa Clara County District Attorneys Office. That was a fortunate result for Wagner and the Rams, but overall their season is not going so well as they currently hold a 3-9 record. The Rams will be back on the field Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.