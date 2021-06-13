Jalen Ramsey openly pondered whether he should change his jersey number from 20 to 2 earlier this offseason. The No. 2 jersey ultimately was selected by teammate Robert Woods, who wore No. 17 during his first four seasons with the Rams. Instead, Ramsey will wear No. 5 for the upcoming season, according to the Rams' team website.

Several prominent players have changed jersey numbers after NFL owners approved the proposal on changes in April (you can keep track of them with our running list). The expanded jersey rules allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks and receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89, defensive backs can wear numbers between 1-49, offensive and defensive linemen 50-79, and linebackers 1-59. Kickers and punters will continue to wear numbers ranging from 1-19.

For players who change numbers without changing teams, it comes with a price, as the player has to buy the remaining inventory of his existing jersey. If the player declines, he can change jersey numbers for the 2022 season at no cost.

Ramsey wore No. 20 exceptionally well during his first five seasons in the NFL. The fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Ramsey has earned four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro nods. A key member of the Jaguars' 2017 team that advanced to the AFC Championship Game, Ramsey earned All-Pro honors for a second time in 2020 while helping Los Angeles advance to the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs. Ramsey was recently tabbed by CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco as the NFL's 15th best player entering the 2021 season.

"He was back to being a top-level corner last season in the Rams defense," Prisco said of Ramsey. "He can excel at man coverage, but he's improved in his zone play as well. He can take away a receiver in a game, which has great value."