The NFL voted this offseason to relax its restrictions on what number positional players can wear and folks are wasting no time calling dibs on a new look heading into 2021. So far, there are has been a wide array of veterans (and rookies) electing to take advantage of this new rule. Before we get into the full list of which players are making the change, let's take a quick look at what numbers are now available to specific positions.

Quarterback: 1-19

Running back: 1-49, 80-89

Wide receiver/tight end: 1-49, 80-89

Offensive line: 50-79

Defensive line: 50-79, 90-99

Linebacker: 1-59, 90-99

Defensive backs: 1-49

Kicker/punter: 1-19

Alright, let's get into who is set to sport a new number!

(Note: This list only reflects players taking advantage of the new rule change and not a number swap that would have previously been permitted)