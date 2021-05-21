The NFL voted this offseason to relax its restrictions on what number positional players can wear and folks are wasting no time calling dibs on a new look heading into 2021. So far, there are has been a wide array of veterans (and rookies) electing to take advantage of this new rule. Before we get into the full list of which players are making the change, let's take a quick look at what numbers are now available to specific positions.
Quarterback: 1-19
Running back: 1-49, 80-89
Wide receiver/tight end: 1-49, 80-89
Offensive line: 50-79
Defensive line: 50-79, 90-99
Linebacker: 1-59, 90-99
Defensive backs: 1-49
Kicker/punter: 1-19
Alright, let's get into who is set to sport a new number!
(Note: This list only reflects players taking advantage of the new rule change and not a number swap that would have previously been permitted)
|Player (Team)
|Old number
|New number
CB Patrick Peterson (Vikings)
21
7
S Budda Bakers (Cardinals)
32
3
WR D.J. Moore (Panthers)
12
2
WR Emmanuel Sanders (Bills)
17
1
CB Darius Slay (Eagles)
24
2
28
7
S Jordan Fuller (Rams)
32
4
CB Jason Verett (49ers)
22
2
|RB Chase Edmonds (Cardinals)
|29
|2
|WR Sterling Shepard (Giants)
|87
|3
|WR Paris Campbell (Colts)
|15
|1
|WR Will Fuller (Dolphins)
|15
|3
|WR Allen Hurns (Dolphins)
|17
|8
|WR Robert Woods (Rams)
|17
|2
|CB Darious Williams
|32
|11
|WR Marquise Brown (Ravens)
|15
|5
|LB Patrick Queen (Ravens)
|48
|6
|S Eddie Jackson (Bears)
|39
|4
|RB Damien Williams (Bears)
|26
|8
|WR K.J. Hamler (Broncos)
|13
|1
|RB Cam Akers (Rams)
|23
|3
|WR DeSean Jackson (Rams)
|10
|1
|RB Mark Ingram (Texans)
|21
|2
|CB Jalen Mills (Patriots)
|31
|2
|LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (Patriots)
|51
|8
|CB Byron Murphy (Cardinals)
|33
|7
|WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
|15
|6
|RB James Conner (Cardinals)
|30
|6
|FS Quandre Diggs (Seahawks)
|37
|6
|RB Travis Etienne (Jaguars)
|N/A (rookie)
|1
|LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Browns)
|N/A (rookie
|28
|WR Elijah Moore (Jets)
|N/A (rookie)
|8
|CB Jaycee Horn (Panthers)
|N/A (rookie)
|8
|LB Zaven Collins (Cardinals)
|N/A (rookie)
|25
|LB Micah Parsons (Cowboys)
|N/A (rookie)
|11
|WR DeVonta Smith (Eagles)
|N/A (rookie)
|6
|LB Joe Tryon (Buccaneers)
|N/A (rookie)
|9
|WR Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)
|N/A (rookie)
|1
|CB Patrick Surtain II (Broncos)
|N/A (rookie)
|2
|TE Kyle Pitts (Falcons)
|N/A (rookie)
|8