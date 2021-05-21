cam-akers-1400.jpg

The NFL voted this offseason to relax its restrictions on what number positional players can wear and folks are wasting no time calling dibs on a new look heading into 2021. So far, there are has been a wide array of veterans (and rookies) electing to take advantage of this new rule. Before we get into the full list of which players are making the change, let's take a quick look at what numbers are now available to specific positions. 

Quarterback: 1-19 
Running back: 1-49, 80-89 
Wide receiver/tight end: 1-49, 80-89 
Offensive line: 50-79 
Defensive line: 50-79, 90-99 
Linebacker: 1-59, 90-99
Defensive backs: 1-49
Kicker/punter: 1-19

Alright, let's get into who is set to sport a new number!  

(Note: This list only reflects players taking advantage of the new rule change and not a number swap that would have previously been permitted) 

Player (Team)Old numberNew number

CB Patrick Peterson (Vikings)

21

7

S Budda Bakers (Cardinals)

32

3

WR D.J. Moore (Panthers)

12

2

WR Emmanuel Sanders (Bills)

17

1

CB Darius Slay (Eagles)

24

2

RB Leonard Fournette (Buccaneers)

28

7

S Jordan Fuller (Rams)

32

4

CB Jason Verett (49ers)

22

2

RB Chase Edmonds (Cardinals)292
WR Sterling Shepard (Giants)873
WR Paris Campbell (Colts)151
WR Will Fuller (Dolphins)153
WR Allen Hurns (Dolphins)178
WR Robert Woods (Rams)17 2
CB Darious Williams 3211
WR Marquise Brown (Ravens)155
LB Patrick Queen (Ravens)486
S Eddie Jackson (Bears)394
RB Damien Williams (Bears)268
WR K.J. Hamler (Broncos)131
RB Cam Akers (Rams)233
WR DeSean Jackson (Rams)101
RB Mark Ingram (Texans)212
CB Jalen Mills (Patriots)312
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (Patriots)518
CB Byron Murphy (Cardinals)337
WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
156
RB James Conner (Cardinals)306
FS Quandre Diggs (Seahawks)37 6
RB Travis Etienne (Jaguars)N/A (rookie)1
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Browns)N/A (rookie28
WR Elijah Moore (Jets)N/A (rookie)8
CB  Jaycee Horn (Panthers)N/A (rookie)8
LB Zaven Collins (Cardinals)N/A (rookie)25
LB Micah Parsons (Cowboys)N/A (rookie)11
WR DeVonta Smith (Eagles)N/A (rookie)6
LB Joe Tryon (Buccaneers)N/A (rookie)9
WR Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)
N/A (rookie)1
CB Patrick Surtain II (Broncos)
N/A (rookie)2
TE Kyle Pitts (Falcons)
N/A (rookie)8