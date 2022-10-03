A primetime battle on Monday Night Football features the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) hosting the Los Angeles Rams (2-1). This will be a battle between two offensive masterminds in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. McVay is 4-7 against Shanahan head-to-head, and the 49ers will be without star left tackle Trent Williams (high-ankle sprain). Both teams are 1-2 against the spread this season.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by two points in the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 42.5.

Rams vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -2

Rams vs. 49ers over/under: 42.5 points

Rams vs. 49ers money line: Los Angeles +110, San Francisco -130

SF: 49ers are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games

LAR: Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five Monday games

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has a dominant and forceful defense. This unit owns an aggressive defensive line that puts pressure and gets after the quarterback. They are currently second in total yards allowed (227). Defensive lineman Nick Bosa is the best player up front for the 49ers. Bosa can win with either speed or power while owning a relentless motor.

The Ohio State product has the speed to get around offensive tackles and gives maximum effort on each play. He's first on the team in sacks (4) and tackles for loss (4) with 11 total tackles. Linebacker Fred Warner is a fast playmaker who runs sideline to sideline. The 2020 Pro-Bowl selection excels in coverage with outstanding instincts. Warner is fourth on the team in total tackles (16) with one pass deflection.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has plenty of star power on this roster. They have cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald leading the defensive unit. Ramsey is a shutdown corner who is a physical and reliable tackler. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has elite range and length to dispute opposing receivers and quarterbacks. The Florida State product has 16 total tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception.



Donald is a legitimate game wrecker for Los Angeles. The seven-time First-Team All-Pro selection excels at getting past blockers and getting into the backfield. He is extremely powerful and manhandles opposing linemen. Donald has 10 total stops, two sacks, and three tackles for loss. In his last outing, he logged six tackles and a sack.

