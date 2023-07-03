Quarterbacks are always the talk of the NFL. And some teams are more privileged than others when it comes to possessing star talent under center. Finding, developing and retaining a franchise signal-caller is tough business. Just ask half the NFL, which has cycled through an average of almost one new starter per year over the last decade.

We all know, going into 2023, which teams top the charts when it comes to QB power. Think Kansas City, or Cincinnati, or Philadelphia, where there are no questions about the MVP potential of veterans like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts. But what about the teams desperate for some continuity at the position, let alone annual accolades?

In an effort to identify the teams hungriest for long-term stability under center, we've ranked all 32 clubs according to how much QB turnover they've endured since the 2013 season, or the last 10 seasons. The teams with the most starting QBs during that span rank highest, signifying the revolving door they've had at the position. Note: We counted a QB if he started at least four (4) games in a single season, or roughly a quarter of the current regular-season schedule.

Keep in mind that while some teams rank higher, they may currently have their own antidote at QB (i.e. the Bills, who round out the top half of the ranking but have their indefinite QB1 in Josh Allen), whereas others may rank lower in terms of QB turnover but have no current clear path to continuity (i.e. the Falcons, who are still searching for a true Matt Ryan successor).

The primary takeaway here: It's hard to possess a great QB for a long time, no matter who you are and how successful you've been! Ten years is a long time for any team or QB, so if you're a fan of a team with an undeniable star, cherish it while it lasts.

Without further ado, the full ranking, including each QB's combined starting experience from 2013-2022:

Note: Current starters are included and italicized.

Starters: Baker Mayfield (59), Brian Hoyer (16), DeShone Kizer (15), Josh McCown (11), Jacoby Brissett (11), Johnny Manziel (8), Jason Campbell (8), Cody Kessler (8), Deshaun Watson (6), Brandon Weeden (5), Robert Griffin III (5)

Starters: Deshaun Watson (53 games), Davis Mills (26), Brock Osweiler (14), Ryan Fitzpatrick (12), Case Keenum (10), Brian Hoyer (9), Tom Savage (9), Matt Schaub (8), Ryan Mallett (6), Tyrod Taylor (6)

Starters: Jared Goff (69), Matthew Stafford (28), Case Keenum (14), Nick Foles (11), Kellen Clemens (9), Austin Davis (8), Shaun Hill (8), Sam Bradford (7), Baker Mayfield (4), John Wolford (4)

Starters: Mitchell Trubisky (50), Jay Cutler (46), Justin Fields (25), Nick Foles (8), Matt Barkley (6), Andy Dalton (6), Josh McCown (5), Brian Hoyer (5), Mike Glennon (4)

Starters: Kirk Cousins (56), Taylor Heinicke (24), Robert Griffin III (20), Alex Smith (16), Dwayne Haskins (13), Case Keenum (8), Colt McCoy (7), Carson Wentz (7), Kyle Allen (4)

Starters: Sam Darnold (38), Geno Smith (30), Ryan Fitzpatrick (27), Josh McCown (16), Zach Wilson (21), Bryce Petty (7), Mike White (7), Joe Flacco (5)

Starters: Peyton Manning (41), Trevor Siemian (24), Drew Lock (21), Case Keenum (16), Russell Wilson (15), Teddy Bridgewater (14), Brock Osweiler (11), Joe Flacco (8)

Starters: Blake Bortles (73), Trevor Lawrence (34), Blaine Gabbert (17), Chad Henne (16), Gardner Minshew (20), Mike Glennon (5), Nick Foles (4), Cody Kessler (4)

Starters: Tua Tagovailoa (34), Ryan Tannehill (24), Ryan Fitzpatrick (20), Jay Cutler (14), Jacoby Brissett (5), Brock Osweiler (5), Matt Moore (5), Chad Henne (4)

Starters: Jimmy Garoppolo (55), Colin Kaepernick (51), Nick Mullens (16), Blaine Gabbert (13), C.J. Beathard (12), Brian Hoyer (6), Brock Purdy (5), Trey Lance (4)

Starters: Cam Newton (112), Sam Darnold (17), Teddy Bridgewater (15), Kyle Allen (13), P.J. Walker (7), Baker Mayfield (6), Derek Anderson (4)

Starters: Carson Wentz (68), Jalen Hurts (30), Nick Foles (26), Sam Bradford (14), Mark Sanchez (10), Michael Vick (6), Gardner Minshew (4)

Starters: Kirk Cousins (80), Teddy Bridgewater (28), Sam Bradford (17), Case Keenum (14), Christian Ponder (10), Matt Cassel (9)

Starters: Andrew Luck (70), Jacoby Brissett (30), Carson Wentz (17), Philip Rivers (16), Matt Ryan (12), Matt Hasselbeck (8)

Starters: Marcus Mariota (61), Ryan Tannehill (55), Jake Locker (12), Zach Mettenberger (10), Ryan Fitzpatrick (9), Charlie Whitehurst (5)

Starters: Drew Brees (101), Andy Dalton (14), Jameis Winston (10), Taysom Hill (9), Teddy Bridgewater (6), Trevor Siemian (4)

The rest of the rankings

17. Cowboys (6)

18. Steelers (6)

19. Buccaneers (5)

20. Cardinals (5)

21. Bills (5)

22. Bengals (4)

23. Raiders (3)

24. Giants (3)

25. Lions (3)

26. Ravens (3)

27. Patriots (3)

28. Packers (3)

29. Falcons (3)

30. Chargers (2)

31. Seahawks (2)

32. Chiefs (2)

At the very bottom, most of the teams have been buoyed by longtime franchise QBs, like Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Matthew Stafford (Lions), Eli Manning (Giants), Derek Carr (Raiders) and Philip Rivers (Chargers).

The bigger question with these, particularly those whose longtime starters have since retired or moved on, is how long they can remain at the back of the pack in terms of QB turnover. Ten years from now, who will still be standing?