The Ravens quarterback room got a little bit of clarity as to what it may look like in 2023. However, it's not in the way many expected and/or hoped. While the franchise continues to massage its relationship with former MVP Lamar Jackson, it is getting Tyler Huntley secured for this coming season. The 25-year-old is planning to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, according to NFL Media.

Baltimore placed the right of first refusal tender on Huntley back in March, which allowed the club the ability to match any other contract offer he may receive. If they decided not to match, the other club acquiring Huntley wouldn't have to give the Ravens any compensation, so it doesn't appear that Huntley's market was particularly robust. With him set to sign the tender, he'll now be locked in with the Ravens for the 2023 season and will make $2.627 million. Huntley will then be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Huntley arrived in Baltimore in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Utah. Due to various injuries, Huntley has seen playing time, especially over the past two seasons where he's appeared in 15 regular season games (eight starts). Over that stretch, he's completed 65.7% of his passes, has a 76.8 passer rating, and has a 3-5 record as the Ravens starter.

Tyler Huntley BAL • QB • #2 CMP% 67.0 YDs 658 TD 2 INT 3 YD/Att 5.88 View Profile

Last season, Huntley went 2-2 as the club's starter and completed a career-high 67% of his passes. He also started in the team's playoff loss to Cincinnati where he threw for 226 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He added 54 rushing yards in the loss. Despite playing in just six games, Huntley was named as a Pro Bowl alternate after various other players bowed out.

This latest report also notes that Huntley has been working out at the team facility this offseason and is planning to fly down to Tampa over the weekend to throw with teammates. So, as the team looks to get Jackson back in the fold, they'll at least have a familiar quarterback going through the offseason program.