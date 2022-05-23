The Baltimore Ravens have signed an interesting semi-local prospect, as the team agreed to terms with former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot after he practiced with Baltimore during rookie minicamp. Fagot was one of four Naval Academy athletes who received permission from the Department of Defense to pursue professional sports, according to Stars and Stripes. The other three athletes are football player Michael McMorris, women's basketball player Jennifer Coleman, and men's soccer player Matt Nocita.

"I know Jennifer, Diego, Michael, and Matthew will take every opportunity on and off the court or field to ably represent the Navy and Marine Corps to the American people and to assist us in our recruiting efforts," Naval Academy superintendent Vice Admiral Sean Buck said in a statement.

Fagot is a two-time All-AAC player who also served as a team captain. He led Navy in total tackles in each of the last three seasons, and in tackles for loss in each of the last two seasons. In 42 career games at Navy, the inside 'backer recorded 282 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

In December's 17-13 victory over Army, Fagot led Navy with nine total tackles and converted a fourth down on a fake punt early in the fourth quarter. After the game, Fagot said he wasn't even expecting the snap! The center went rogue and it worked out for the best.

It remains to be seen if Fagot will be able to carve out a role for himself against the other middle linebackers on the Ravens' roster, but he's a hard worker who could add value on special teams as well.