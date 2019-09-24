Redskins spell London Fletcher's name wrong while inducting him into their Ring of Honor

The Washington Redskins putting on an embarrassingly bad display of football on Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but the team's most embarrassing moment actually came at halftime.

That's when the team inducted former linebacker London Fletcher to the team's Ring of Honor. But, in pretty classic Redskins fashion, they messed it up by spelling his name "Flecther" instead of "Fletcher" on the big screen inside FedExField.

Not sure what is going on in Washington, but... maybe they need to hire some copy editors?

They really did London Fletcher like this....🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sfw04eJwGb — Jeff, Hoo backs the National Champions (@jpage520) September 24, 2019

Fletcher (or should I say Flecther) was with Washington for most of his career and joined the team ahead of the 2007 season after time with the St. Louis Rams and Buffalo Bills. He played in, and started, 112 games with the Skins, including two playoff appearances, both of which resulted in losses to the Seattle Seahawks.

With Washington, Fletcher had career bests in tackles with 166 in 2011 and interceptions with five in 2012. Overall, he recorded 955 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 12 interceptions and five fumble recoveries with the team.

At the time of the halftime ceremony, Washington was losing 28-3 and were well on their way to an 0-3 record. Case Keenum had already thrown two interceptions, lost a fumble and the Redskins missed a field goal by the break. And there was still 30 minutes of the game left. The Bears went on to beat the Redskins, 31-15, and Keenum ended the night with five turnovers.

Football is hard, I get it, but remember: you have to at least use spellcheck when honoring players during ceremonies.