Redskins' star left tackle demands to be traded or released, vows not to play for Washington in 2019

The Redskins might soon need to find a replacement for starting left tackle Trent Williams, and that's because he's apparently decided that he doesn't want to play for the team anymore.

Williams is currently skipping the team's mandatory minicamp and from the sound of it, he might not show up for any practices at all going forward due to the fact that he's unhappy with the organization. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported on Wednesday that Williams is upset over the way the team handled a serious medical situation that he had this offseason.

According to La Canfora, Williams is so unhappy with the Redskins that he's vowed not to play for Washington this year. Williams has told several teammates that he's demanded to be traded or released.

Although there had been multiple reports suggesting that Williams was skipping minicamp because he wanted a new contract, the news from La Canfora paints an uglier picture of what's actually going on. From the sound of it, no amount of money is going to salvage the relationship between Williams and the team.

The medical issue at the center of this situation happened earlier this year when Williams had a very serious health scare. At some point after the 2018 season ended, a growth was discovered on his head and doctors were worried that it might be malignant. According to NFL.com, the situation was so serous that multiple teammates were told that Williams might miss the entire 2019 season.

Williams underwent surgery to have the growth removed in February.

Here’s the Instagram video Trent Williams posted in February that tipped me off to ask Gruden about the procedure. pic.twitter.com/9OLHtnn0dt — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 1, 2019

Besides that one picture, Williams hasn't really talked about the operation and the Redskins never commented on it. Between February and now, it's pretty clear that something happened that ended with Williams being upset with the team.

Despite Williams' trade demands, Redskins coach Jay Gruden sounded optimistic that his starting left tackle might eventually show up to minicamp.

"We have been talking to Trent a little bit here and there," Gruden said Tuesday. "He is not here [at practice], you are right. As far as holding out for whatever reasons, that is between Trent and Eric [Schaffer] and Bruce [Allen]. Hopefully, we'll get it all situated soon and get him back here."

If the Redskins can't fix things with Williams, that would leaving a gaping hole on the team's offensive line, and Gruden is well aware of how much the seven-time Pro Bowler means to his team.

"He's the best left tackle in pro football," Gruden said. "He's a great player for us, a great leader. Love to have him here without a doubt."

If Williams is unwilling to return to the team, that would potentially create a huge problem in Washington, because they have almost no depth behind him. Williams' backup, Geron Christian, can't practice because he's still recovering from MCL surgery. Another option on the Redskins roster would be Ereck Flowers, but putting him at left tackle would be an act of desperation. The former first-rounder has mostly struggled through the first four years of his career.

With the Redskins possibly starting a rookie quarterback in 2019 in Dwayne Haskins, the loss of Williams would be a major setback for the team.

Although it's starting to look like he won't be sticking around, Williams is headed into his 10th season with the Redskins. Williams has been in Washington since 2010, when he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.