Any realistic playoff hopes for the Seattle Seahawks seemingly went out of the window on Monday night after falling to 3-8 on the season following a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

It was another frustrating night for the offense, despite Seattle scoring the game's first touchdown as Russell Wilson connected with Gerald Everett following a deep shot to Tyler Lockett. After that, the team punted twice and fumbled going into the break and then began the second half with five straight punts and four straight three-and-outs.

It was a particularly quiet night for star receiver D.K. Metcalf, who managed just one catch on four targets for 13 yards. Metcalf's lone catch of the game came with just over a minute left in the contest, so he wasn't much of a factor throughout the night. Not having a player of Metcalf's caliber rolling was likely one of the main reasons why Seattle couldn't get much of anything going on the offensive side of the ball, which is something Wilson acknowledged postgame.

"Yeah, I think obviously we need to get DK the football," Wilson said, via NFL.com.

"He's one of the best football players in the world. You gotta get him the football, gotta find ways to do it, gotta move him around some more maybe. We're gonna study it and see what we can do. He made the clutch second or third down. I forget what it was on the left sideline. Big play that was huge because it gave us a chance to keep going. If anybody loves him, I love him. We know that he's a big factor for us and we need to utilize him as much as possible."

Wilson acknowledged that Seattle did call several plays for Metcalf in Monday's loss, but Washington had him doubled for the bulk of the game. Pete Carroll also commended Washington's secondary for how well they played against Metcalf and taking him out of what Seattle wanted to do offensively.

"It's not because we weren't trying and looking to him and trying to get that ball to him," Carroll said. "He's involved in all of the calls, but sometimes the coverage gets in the way of it, and you have to go other places and make the right decision there. At this point, I can't tell you that we overlooked him in this situation. They did a nice job at times, but he's certainly part of everything that we're calling."

Over the last four games, Metcalf has statistically been in a slump, catching just 14 of his 26 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns. That'll need to change if Seattle wants to have a more consistent attack on offense.