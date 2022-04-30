New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston left Florida State University in 2015 to pursue a career in the NFL before he earned his degree, but the quarterback did not want that to be the end of his academic career. Since leaving the school, Winston has been taking online classes to finish his requirements, and on Saturday his hard work lead up to a moment on the FSU stage.

The 28-year-old graduated with his bachelor's degree and walked across the stage to accept his diploma as they read out "Jameis Lanaed Winston."

Here is a look at the moment Winston has been working for years to have:

The Saints chimed in to celebrate No. 2.

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell was there supporting Winston and congratulated him on his accomplishment. Norvell wrote on Twitter: Congratulations [Winston] on graduating! Such an incredible Seminole!"

Winston told NFL.com in 2014 that he was pursuing a major in social sciences with a minor in business.

In 2013, as a redshirt freshman, Winston helped lead the Seminoles to an undefeated season and a national championship. Winston was drafted No. 1 overall in 2015 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent five years before heading to the Saints in 2020.