The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a popular throwback uniform they haven't used in over half a decade for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. New Orleans will wear its throwback jersey and pants combination from the franchise's inaugural season in 1967.

The Saints have worn this throwback combination before, the last time coming in 2016 to honor the franchise's 50th season. The throwback uniforms haven't been worn since, as the Saints have used a color rush throwback alternate over the last several seasons. On Wednesday, the players wore the helmets they'll be wearing in Week 11 at practice.

The 1967 black jerseys the Saints wore had gold numerals (with white trim on the outside) with white and gold sleeve stripes. The gold pants have triple stripes (black on the outside and white on the inside). The socks are white with black and gold stripes.

New Orleans has donned these throwbacks on several occasions, the first during the league's 75th season in 1994. The throwbacks returned in 2002 before disappearing until 2011 and then reappearing in 2016. The franchise will also have an alternate helmet, but the only significant change is the "fleur-de-lis" decal.

The Saints did debut a new alternate helmet this year, eliminating the three-stripe appearance on their helmets and reversing the colors of primary elements with the alternate black helmet. The shell switched from gold to black while the logo goes from black to gold.

Instead of the three-stripe look, the Saints decided to have a triangular design with tiny gold "fleur-de-lis" logos. New Orleans wore this helmet with the color rush 1975 away jersey throwback -- which is still in the uniform rotation.

Hopefully, Saints fans won't have to wait five-plus years for this uniform to return after Sunday.