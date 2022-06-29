Quarterback Sam Howell says he has been a starter every year since he was in the seventh grade, but this year things will be different. The Washington Commanders fifth-round pick says he is adapting to life as something other than QB1.

Talking about the last time he was in this position, Howell said (via: NBC Sports Washington), "Probably the last time (I wasn't the starter) was I played in an all-star game when I was in seventh grade. The coach's son played quarterback. I actually played defensive end. So that's probably the only time in my life I haven't been the starting quarterback."

The Commanders will have Carson Wentz as their starter and Taylor Heinicke as their backup and Howell is ready to learn from both veterans.

"They're both great guys. I'm just happy to be somewhere where there's two really good quarterbacks in my room," he said. "They're helping me out a lot -- they've given me a lot of good advice. They're both really talented guys. I'm happy to be in the room with those guys and compete each and every day."

Wentz is not a sure bet, so there is always the chance that the quarterback situation could change in Washington. For now, Howell says he is working on improving and will be ready when the team needs him.

"For me, I'm just going to embrace my role. Do everything I can to just try and get better each and every day. And when my name is called, I'll be ready," the 21-year-old said.

Howell was expected to go earlier in the draft, but the UNC star dropped to pick No. 144.