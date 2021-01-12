The Seattle Seahawks' 2020 season may have ended a bit earlier than the organization had hoped, but Seattle's future remains bright and the club has just locked up a key piece ensuring the good times keep rolling. On Tuesday, the club announced that executive vice president and general manager John Schneider has agreed to a contract extension with the club through the 2027 NFL Draft. With head coach Pete Carroll signing an extension just a few months back that'll keep him with the Seahawks through the 2025 season, Seattle has two pillars of the organization intact going forward.

"I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft," said chair of the Seahawks Jody Allen, via the official team website. "For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue."

Locking Schneider in for the long haul was a pivotal piece to the early stages of Seattle's offseason. Prior to this extension, he had just one year remaining on his deal and the Detroit Lions were reportedly planning on going after him. Now, leaving the organization is off the table -- likely to the chagrin of a number of organizations looking to fill GM vacancies.

One person who seems especially thrilled by the news is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who took to Twitter to react to Schneider's extension and called him "the best in the business."

Schneider just wrapped his 11th season as GM of the Seahawks and it has been the most prosperous era in the franchise's history. Seattle has reached the playoffs nine times over that 11-year stretch, which includes five NFC West titles and, of course, two trips to the Super Bowl and one Lombardi Trophy sitting on the shelf (Super Bowl XLVIII). With the ink now dry on this extension, Seattle will be hoping for plenty more titles with Wilson under center, Carroll on the sideline and Schneider pulling the strings over the next decade.