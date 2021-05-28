The Los Angeles Rams paid a high price to bring Matthew Stafford over from the Detroit Lions, sending two first-round picks in order for Sean McVay to have the top quarterback he needs to win a Super Bowl. Through the first week of Rams voluntary minicamp, Stafford has been as good as advertised.

"I think we're in the early phases of it, but certainly the way he's handled things up to this point, (I've) been very pleased," McVay said Thursday on a conference call at Rams minicamp. "He's a joy to be around every single day, the consistency that he comes into work with is definitely something that -- he makes it really fun. I know (I've) been pleased with what he's done up to this point."

Stafford comes with an impressive resume over his 12 seasons with the Lions. He has the most passing yards (45,109) through a player's first 165 games in NFL history and his 282 touchdown passes are the seventh-most in that span. Stafford has the most fourth-quarter comebacks (31) in the NFL since his rookie season in 2009 and his 38 game-winning drives are second in the league during that span (behind only Drew Brees).

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

While Stafford's passing numbers are impressive, the newest Rams quarterback is just 8-67 against teams that finished the season with a winning record since his debut in 2009 -- a .106 winning percentage. Stafford is looking to change that narrative in Los Angeles, by just being the quarterback that became one of the best gunslingers in the league over the past decade.

"It takes some time to figure out what makes guys tick, and I just enjoy competing, getting out there with these guys," Stafford said earlier this week, via the Rams website. "But the biggest thing is just be myself, let those things happen, and understand that there's been a high standard of success here and really quarterback play, as well, so I've got to come in here in do my part.

"I think that's biggest thing that people are going to take away from a quote-unquote leadership aspect of things is doing your job to the highest of your ability, as often as you possibly can."