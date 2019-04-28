Sebastian Janikowski retires after 19 seasons in the NFL, all but one with the Raiders

After nearly two decades in the NFL, one of the most famous kickers of his time has called it a career.

Sebastian Janikowski, a 19-year veteran who spent all but one of those seasons with the Oakland Raiders, told ESPN on Sunday that he has retired from football at the age of 41.

A former Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Janikowski was famous for a lot of reasons, starting with the fact that he came into the NFL as a first-round draft pick -- a rarity for a kicker and the highest selection at his position (17th overall) since 2000. Known for his nickname -- "Seabass" -- and big-bodied frame, he overcame an iffy rookie season to earn what was, at the time, the biggest kicker contract in league history and represent the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. His big leg helped him tie the previous NFL record for longest field goal (63 yards) in 2011, and he set a career mark in field goal percentage the following season.

Janikowski was also the longest-tenured Raiders player in team history, departing the team via free agency in 2018 having appeared in 268 games with Oakland. He spent his final NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks, converting 22 of 27 field goal tries.

With 436 career field goals, Janikowski ranks ninth on the NFL's all-time leader board in that category and figures to garner Hall of Fame consideration once he's eligible.

In the meantime, as ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, the longtime Raiders special teamer "plans to turn into a cab driver, taking his three girls to school."