The results of Dwayne Haskins' toxicology report have been released nearly six weeks following his tragic death at 24 years of age. The former NFL quarterback died after being struck by a truck on a Florida interstate after he left his vehicle.

The report, released by the Broward County Medical Examiner, revealed two positive blood samples for alcohol. Haskins' blood alcohol samples were .20 and .24, according to the Miami Herald. The legal alcohol content limit in Florida is .08. Two drugs -- ketamine and norketamine -- were also found in Haskins' system. Those drugs can be used as a medical anesthetic or for recreational purposes.

In a 911 call made the morning of Haskins' death, his wife told dispatchers that Haskins had run out of fuel and was looking for gas. A female passenger inside Haskins' car prior to his death also told the Florida Highway Patrol that Haskins had left the car in search of gas.

A Medical Examiner's report stated Haskins was "reportedly witnessed waving cars down the shoulder" of Interstate 595 prior to being struck.

Haskins, who recently signed his tender to return to Pittsburgh for the upcoming season, was on his way back to Pittsburgh after working out with several teammates prior to his tragic accident. The Steelers honored Haskins with a service at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh on April 22.

Haskins' impact on the Steelers -- and the football world in general -- was immediately felt in the wave of responses following his sudden death. Seemingly every post/statement regarding Haskins touched on his infectious smile and positive attitude. Haskins was also hailed as a great teammate who put others before himself.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

"The world lost a great person today," Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt wrote on Twitter. "When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last forever."

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger lauded, among other things, Haskins' immense talent when it came to throwing a football. While he was so much more than a football player, Haskins was a supremely gifted quarterback who in 2018 realized his childhood dream of being the starting quarterback at Ohio State. Haskins broke a bevy of school and Big Ten passing records that season while helping the Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl. His success in Columbus, Ohio led to him being selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL Drat.

"I'll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you!!" Roethlisberger posted on his Twitter account. "Love ya pal. 7."