The Steelers will honor Dwayne Haskins throughout the 2022 season. Pittsburgh will wear a No. 3 decal on the back of its helmets in remembrance of Haskins, the former NFL quarterback who died after being struck by a truck on a Florida interstate on April 9.

Haskins was on his way back to Pittsburgh after working out with several teammates prior to his tragic accident. The Steelers honored Haskins with a service at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh on April 22.

One of the most prolific passers in Ohio State history, Haskins threw a school-record 50 touchdown passes in 2018 while leading the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory. The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins started 13 games during his two seasons with Washington before being signed by the Steelers in January of 2021.

Though he didn't play during the 2021 regular season, Haskins played well during the preseason while challenging Mason Rudolph to be the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback. Haskins, speaking to the media earlier this offseason, was looking forward to competing to become Ben Roethlisberger's successor this season.

"Being the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a dream," Haskins said in January. "I have a lot of respect for the black and gold. I want to me able to show [Tomlin] that I want this bad. I can be a leader and someone they can rely on, on and off the field."

Haskins' impact on the Steelers -- and the football world in general -- was immediately felt in the wave of responses following his sudden death. Seemingly every post/statement regarding Haskins touched on his infectious smile and positive attitude. Haskins was also hailed as a great teammate who put others before himself.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

"The world lost a great person today," Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt wrote on Twitter. "When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last forever."

Roethlisberger lauded, among other things, Haskins' immense talent when it came to throwing a football. While he was so much more than a football player, Haskins was a supremely gifted quarterback who in 2018 realized his childhood dream of being the starting quarterback at Ohio State. Haskins broke a bevy of school and Big Ten passing records that season while helping the Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl. His success in Columbus, Ohio led to him being selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

"I'll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you!!" Roethlisberger posted on his Twitter account. "Love ya pal. 7."