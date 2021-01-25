The NFL and TikTok are partnering to deliver a unique experience for health care workers ahead of the Super Bowl. Miley Cyrus will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb 7. The pregame festivities will be on location for the 7,500 vaccinated health care workers that will be in attendance for the game.

While it will be only the health care workers at the stadium experiencing the event in person, others can tune in through the NFL's TikTok page (@NFL) starting at 2:30 p.m. for two hours of live content. Part of Cyrus' performance will also be shown on the CBS Super Bowl LV Pregame Show.

The event will feature other special guests, including current and former NFL stars, famous TikTok creators, surprise musical performances, special gameday cooking segments and more.

Following the pregame action, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off, with the Bucs as the first team to ever play a home Super Bowl. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will be looking for his seventh ring, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is chasing his second.