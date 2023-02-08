SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- When mentioning the best center in football, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce is the first name that comes to mind. Kelce has established himself as a future Hall of Famer, earning five First Team All-Pro selections in the last six seasons and not missing a game in eight years -- incredible durability at a position that is the most grueling in the game.

After Kelce, there is little debate who is the second-best center in the game. Creed Humphrey has established that title, immediately making the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line one of the best in football since he has taken the field as a rookie in 2021. Already a Second Team All-Pro selection in just his second season, Humphrey has been showcasing how much he watches the best in the game to improve at his craft.

"I got a really big appreciation for his game," Humphrey said to CBS Sports at the Chiefs media availability Wednesday. "He's one of the best to even do it at his position. I started breaking down film of him and watching him in college and taking stuff from him.

"Second-level blocking is where he shows off what he can really do. I've taken a lot from that and seeing how he works on screens. I'm trying to add that to my game."

Humphrey has been impressive leading a good Chiefs offensive line this season, not allowing a sack in 19 regular-season and postseason games. He allowed just 15 pressures in the regular season and had allowed a pressure rate of just 2.4%.

In the postseason, Humphrey has turned up his game a notch. He's allowed just one pressure and a pressure rate of 1.1% in two games. Playing all 34 regular-season games eligible, Humphrey has allowed just one sack since he's entered the NFL.

If it wasn't for Kelce, Humphrey would arguably be the best center in the game. He's well on his way, thanks to watching one of the greatest ever.