Super Bowl champion Eagles player: I'd rather retire, turn down $10M than play for the Cowboys

Among players still available entering the 2018 season is a seasoned veteran who won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a guy who missed just one game in more than 10 years of service, who almost topped 1,000 receiving yards in his prime, who became a blocking specialist in his latter years and who is still considering several offers at age 33.

It's also a guy who will play for the Dallas Cowboys under absolutely no circumstance.

Joining Harry Mayes and Jason Myrtetus on 97.5 The Fanatic on Friday, former longtime Eagles tight end Brent Celek said he's "leaning more toward retirement" these days. That comes after his offseason release by Philadelphia, where he spent all 11 years of his NFL career. But shortly after the Super Bowl, his one and only with the team, Celek expressed an interest in returning for 2018.

He's just very clear that any return would never include the Eagles' chief NFC East rival.

"Hell no," he said of a potential move to Dallas. "Do you think I would play for the Cowboys? Philly is my home. If they offered me 10 million, I still wouldn't go ... I've had a few offers, but none of them are worth leaving a city that I have been in for 11 years where I won the Super Bowl in my final year. It wouldn't feel right to put another uniform on."

Drafted in 2007, Celek had been nearing retirement for several years. Once a centerpiece of the Eagles' passing game, he converted to a reserve role upon the emergence of Zach Ertz in recent seasons.