Everything is apparently on the table for T.Y. Hilton. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver may decide to hang up his cleats after a highly-successful 10-year career with the Colts. But as it currently stands, Hilton intends to play in 2022 and has shared those sentiments with Indianapolis, according to The Athletic.

Hilton, 32, remains on the open market after his previous contract with the Colts expired at the start of the new league year. Along with being in contact with the Colts, Hilton has had positive talks with at least two other franchises. Hilton is one of several veteran receivers who are still free agents. The list also includes Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, and Allen Hurns.

A neck injury limited Hilton to just 10 games last season. He caught 23 of 37 targets for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 while averaging 14.4 yards per catch, his highest average since 2018. During his decade with the Colts, the Florida native has caught 631 passes for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns while averaging 15.4 yards per catch. A Pro Bowler each year from 2014-17, Hilton led the league with 1,448 receiving yards in 2016. During that four-year span, Hilton averaged 75 receptions for 1,221 yards and six touchdowns.

If he returns to Indianapolis, Hilton would provide a veteran presence for a young Colts receiving corps that includes 2022 second-round pick Alec Pierce as well as Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Keke Coutee.

Money may play a role in where Hilton plays next. His projected market value is currently $12.6 million over two years with an annual average salary of $6.29 million, according to Spotrac. Hilton, who has made about $77.3 million over his career, made $8.75 million last year after making $14.57 million in 2020.