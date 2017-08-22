Texans' Bill O'Brien names Tom Savage his starting QB over Deshaun Watson
The Texans traded up in the first round for Watson but have no plans to rush him onto the field
The Texans may have traded up in the first round to take quarterback Deshaun Watson -- and in the process help erase the memory of the brief but disastrous Brock Osweiler era -- but Houston coach Bill O'Brien has no plans to rush Watson onto the field.
On Tuesday, O'Brien announced that Tom Savage, the 2014 fourth-round pick who started two games last season, will be under center for the Texans' regular-season opener.
"Tom's the starter," O'Brien said Tuesday, via the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "Tom has really had a good camp. He's only thrown three incompletions in two games. He's got a really good command of the offense."
O'Brien also made it clear that Watson, who has flashed at points during the preseason, will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Savage.
"Deshaun is a very, very good young player who has a bright future in this league," O'Brien said. "Let's put the cards on the table, but Tom has been here for four years. The way we want to play, the style relative to getting guys lined up, protection points, route reads, putting guys in the right spots, Tom's ahead of Deshaun."
The Texans open the season against the Jaguars, a team that has its own issues at quarterback as 2014 first-round pick Blake Bortles continues to struggle.
-
DeValve explains decision to protest
Browns tight end Seth DeValve was affected by the violence in Charlottesville
-
2017 NFL Schedule
The Patriots kick things off against the Chiefs in the Thursday night opener, so mark your...
-
49ers' Sowers is first open LBGT coach
Sowers, recently promoted to a full-time assistant, says she hopes being out inspires othe...
-
Jerry wants everyone to stand for anthem
Jones does not want any Cowboys sitting or kneeling during the anthem
-
Madden NFL 18 release date info
Madden season is almost here again. Here's everything you need to know.
-
Zeke spent his off day on a party boat
Zeke reportedly didn't do anything wrong but, given his suspension, this isn't a good look
Add a Comment