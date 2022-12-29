The Dallas Cowboys will try to win 12 games for the second consecutive season when they square off against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football at Nissan Stadium. Last season, the Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record before losing to San Francisco in the Wild Card round. This season, Dallas (11-4) sits in second place in the division, two games behind the Eagles. The last time the franchise won 12 games in consecutive seasons came over a three-year stretch (1993-95), which included two Super Bowl victories. Meanwhile, the Titans (7-8) are in danger of having their first losing season since 2015 and could be without all-world running back Derrick Henry (doubtful, hip).

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Titans odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before making any Titans vs. Cowboys picks or NFL predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's resident Cowboys expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 13-3 on his last 16 NFL picks involving the Cowboys, meaning he's uniquely qualified to make this pick. Anybody who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Cowboys vs. Titans and just locked in his picks and TNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Titans spread: Dallas -12.5

Cowboys vs. Titans over/under: 40 points

Cowboys vs. Titans money line: Dallas -700, Tennessee +500

DAL: Cowboys lead the league in turnover margin (+12)

TEN: Titans are 5-3-1 against the spread as underdogs

Cowboys vs. Titans picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas faces a Tennessee team that has little motivation to play well on Thursday Night Football. The outcome of the game will not affect the Titans' playoff chances. Since Tennessee is tied with Jacksonville atop the AFC South and will face the Jaguars in Week 18, the winner of that matchup will earn the divisional title. As a result, the Titans could elect to limit the playing time for, or even healthy scratch, key players.

In addition, the Cowboys have been winning the turnover battle all season. Dallas leads the league in turnover margin (plus-12), having forced 30 turnovers while committing just 18. By contrast, Tennessee has a minus-3 turnover margin (19 committed versus 16 forced). See which team to pick here.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee faces a Dallas defense that has struggled recently. Over the team's first 13 games, the Cowboys gave up just 17.6 points and 182 passing yards per game. But in the last two games, Dallas has allowed 37.0 points and 333 passing yards per contest. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Titans picks

We can tell you Hartstein is leaning Over on the point total, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Titans vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Cowboys spread to back, all from the expert who is 13-3 on picks involving Dallas, and find out.