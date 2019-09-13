Thursday Night Football weather delay: Panthers, Buccaneers now have ETA to resume Week 2 action
The game was temporarily halted midway through the first quarter
A torrential downpour and a threat of lightning in the area caused a temporary delay during Thursday night's game between the Carolina Panthers and the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The good news is that football action in Week 2 will resume shortly. According to the NFL Network broadcast, the weather delay is expected to terminate at 9:05 ET with action resuming in the middle of the first quarter. Originally, the game was expected to be delayed until 9:09 ET, but that timeline was moved up.
The game was halted with 8:31 to go win the first quarter after the Buccaneers stopped Carolina Cam Newton on a fourth and one play at Tampa Bay's 47-yard-line.
Fans will be keeping an eye on whether or not Buccaneer rookie inside linebacker Devin White returns to the field after appearing to sustain an injury. Greg Auman of The Athletic said via Twitter that, based on how White looked upon leaving the field, that he should be back on the field when play resumes.
Both teams are trying to bounce back after season-opening losses. Tampa Bay dropped their season-opener to San Francisco, while Carolina dropped their season and home opener to the Los Angeles Rams.
