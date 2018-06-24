Tim Tebow responds to Steve Spurrier after getting offer to return to football

It looks like Steve Spurrier's dream of coaching Tim Tebow isn't going to happen.

The dream started back in April when Spurrier was named the coach the Orlando team in the brand new Alliance of American Football. Shortly after being hired, Spurrier made it clear that he was going to try and get Tebow to drop his baseball career and return to football.

During an interview with Paul Finebaum on Friday, Spurrier revealed that he actually contacted Tebow before he took the Orlando coaching job, and the former NFL first-round pick didn't sound too interested in returning to football.

"I actually got in touch with Tim before I took the job," Spurrier said. "I sent him a text and I said 'By the way, I'm going to be the coach of an Orlando team in this new Alliance of American Football.'"

So what was Tebow's response?

"He basically just said, 'Hey coach, I'm going to keep swinging the bat and see what happens,'" Spurrier said. "And I agree, that's what he should do. If he can get to the big leagues, that's what he should do."

If Tebow does change his mind, Spurrier said he'll have a roster spot ready for the former Broncos quarterback.

"If for some reason, [baseball] doesn't work out, I told him we have a No. 15 down in Orlando waiting for him," Spurrier said. "I think Tim Tebow is a winner."

Of course, Spurrier might be waiting for awhile because Tebow has done pretty well for himself playing baseball. Through 63 games this year, Tebow is batting .256 with five home runs. The former Florida quarterback also has 11 doubles on the season, which is tied for fifth on the team.

As for Spurrier, he'll now have to find someone else to play quarterback for his new AAF team. By the way, if you're not up to date on the AAF, it's a new football league that will kick off for the first time in February 2019. The league will have eight teams in eight cities (Orlando, Birmingham, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Diego, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Memphis). Rosters will have 50 players each and will be built primarily through a regionally-based draft that will be held this fall.

To differentiate the Alliance of American Football from its competitors, there will be no TV timeouts and 60 percent fewer commercials. Other differences will include no kickoffs and instead of onside kicks, the trailing team will receive the ball on its own 35-yard line facing fourth-and-10. There will also be a 30-second play clock and mandatory two-point conversion attempts after touchdowns.

Spurrier's team will play its home games at the University of Central Florida's Spectrum Stadium, which sits roughly 13 miles outside of downtown Orlando.

The AAF's debut game will be televised by CBS on Feb. 9, 2019, one week after Super Bowl LIII also airs on CBS. The network will also carry the Alliance of American Football's championship game on the final weekend of April 2019.