The Tennessee Titans have once again shut down their facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced in a statement on Sunday morning. This comes just a day after the club was able to get back inside their facility to practice as they've been ravaged by a large number of positive COVID-19 tests. Since the end of September, the Titans have seen around two dozen different players and/or staff test positive for the virus, unquestionably the largest amount in the NFL.

Prior to this latest positive test within the organization, the Titans were scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, a game that had already been rescheduled from Sunday afternoon. With another positive test hitting the team, that game is now in serious question.

"I think the guys have tried to stay engaged in meetings (this week) via Zoom, and I think our coaches continue to do a great job of coaching," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Saturday about getting back within the facility prior to the news of this latest positive test. "We are excited to be back in the building, to continue our prep for Buffalo. We're not going to use any sort of excuse. We'll be ready. We'll be focused."

While the immediate focus is on whether or not the Titans will be able to hit the field at some point this week to face the Bills, an investigation does loom large over the team as the NFL and NFLPA are reportedly looking into multiple unauthorized workouts amid their shutdown. To that, Vrabel said that the Titans have "been completely transparent with the NFL and NFLPA" and wouldn't comment further.