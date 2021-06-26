Somehow, someway, Tom Brady is still one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks at 43 years old. Even after a successful 20-year run with the New England Patriots, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer packed up for Florida to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a global pandemic in a year without a preseason and still won the Super Bowl.

It looks like Brady will play for as long as he wants to, as he's a genuine superstar. He also appears more of a genuine guy since moving to Florida, but maybe not with the media. Brady has seemingly always put on a face for reporters when it comes to press conferences. He's doesn't say anything negative about other players and is certainly not someone who is going to make an explosive remark in media availability. During a recent appearance on The Shop on HBO Max, Brady admitted that he's not very truthful in those press conferences.

"What I say vs. what I think are two totally different things. I would say 90 percent of what I say is probably not what I'm thinking, which is challenging. I really admire people that actually can do that and say what they think because they invite a lot of other things into their life. I think there's part of me that doesn't like conflict. So in the end, I just always try to play it super flat. From a strategic standpoint I never want to give away what we're doing. I usually say the opposite. If they got a (expletive) corner, I'll be like, 'That guy's unbelievable! I don't even know how to complete balls over there!' And in my mind, I'm thinking, 'I'm going at that mother-(expletive) all day.' Because I don't want to give them any(thing)."

There are plenty of players around the NFL or just in professional sports in general that take Brady's approach to answering media inquiries, but it's definitely wild to hear that maybe 90% of what he says is utter nonsense!

Brady may not make headlines in press conferences, but he certainly made them in a trailer of his The Shop appearance when he alluded to a certain team electing to pass on him in free agency last offseason.

"I'm sitting there thinking, you're sticking with that mother-(expletive)?" Brady said. "Are you serious?"

After the full episode was aired, we got some more insight into the team Brady may have been referring to. Check out CBS Sports' Jared Dubin's deduction, here.