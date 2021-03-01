The story of Tom Brady is a fascinating one. The New England Patriots took a chance on Brady with the No. 199 pick in 2000 NFL Draft and since then, the future Hall of Famer has won seven Super Bowls and established himself as arguably the greatest player ever at his position. But even with all that Brady has accomplished, he still has a chip on his shoulder.

Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of Brady's now iconic Scouting Combine photo, which is also the day he received a less-than-favorable scouting report leading up to the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady tweeted that the infamous scouting report still gets him "fired up" more than two decades later.

The scouting report reads as follows:

"Poor build, skinny, lacks great physical stature and strength, and gets knocked down easily."

Well, perhaps the scouts were a little off base on their assessment of the Michigan quarterback leading up to the draft.

"That kind of gets me fired up because I'm thinking 'what the hell do these people know?' That sounds like Joe Montana right there," Brady told NFL Films years after he became a successful NFL quarterback. "When people tell you 'Hey you can't do this. You can't do this,' and you keep overcoming that, you build this confidence in yourself and this belief in yourself that even when nobody else believes in you, that 'I'm still gonna do it. Because I don't give a s--t what you say. I know what I can do and I've done it.'"

Brady certainly has defied expectations to the highest level, as he's been a five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time league MVP, two-time Offensive Player of the Year and 14-time Pro Bowler. Brady's most impressive body of work may have been this past season, when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl triumph in 20 years.

Even at 43 years old, Brady continues to silences the doubters like he has throughout his entire career.