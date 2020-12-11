There wasn't much doubt Tom Brady was going to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, as the NFL's all-time passing touchdown leader made it very obvious he's open to playing for the franchise as long as they want him. Brady won't be playing for a cold-weather franchise anymore, as those days are long behind him.

If Brady plays for any franchise, he's playing in a warm weather city. End of discussion.

"It's amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today. It turned into a beautiful day and I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday," Brady said. "I always came down to Florida late in the year – we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you're not used to it.

"But I've loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore. I'm loving the warm weather and it's been a great feeling."

Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen sold their New York City apartment for just under $40 million this week. Brady and Bündchen live in the Tampa area full time, but still have property in the NYC area -- mainly due to his son Jack still living there with his mother, Bridget Moynahan.

The Florida weather has been kind to Brady, who has completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,300 yards with 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions through 12 games. The 43-year-old Brady is on pace for 4,400 passing yards and 37 touchdowns -- which the touchdown passes would be his highest since he threw 39 in 2011.

If Tampa Bay wants Brady back, he'll be more than happy to stay.