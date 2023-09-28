NFL legend Tom Brady just retired earlier this year, but his story is already being adapted into a television series. According to a report from Deadline, "The Fighter" screenwriters Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson are working on a script for "The Patriot Way," a limited series about Brady's time with the New England Patriots.

The series would be based on the book "12: Inside the Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption," written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.

"The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years," Tamasy and Johnson told Deadline. "Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs."

The limited series from Tamasy and Johnson will cover Brady's humble NFL beginnings as a sixth-round pick, the controversies that occurred during his time in New England, Brady's run as one of the best quarterbacks ever to step on the field, and his clashes with Bill Belichick.

If this project comes out as well as "The Fighter" did, audiences are in for a treat. The 2010 film starred Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, Melissa Leo and Amy Adams, and it performed well during award season. The film was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, while Bale won Best Supporting Actor and Leo won Best Supporting Actress.