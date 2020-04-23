Tom Brady reportedly entered wrong Tampa house while trying to meet with Bucs OC Byron Leftwich

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the talk of the NFL since signing Tom Brady and, most recently, trading for Rob Gronkowski. Brady, after spending 19 years in New England, clearly still needs to get used to his new surroundings. TB 12 was recently caught working out at a local park in Tampa that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic and earlier in April he accidentally walked into a stranger's home.

Brady was scheduled to meet with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich at the latter's Tampa house, but there was one problem: the QB walked into the wrong home. According to TMZ Sports, Brady entered the property of Leftwich's next-door neighbor, David Kramer, on April 7. When Brady walked through through the front door with duffel bags in hand, Kramer was sitting at the kitchen table in the middle of a phone call.

"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer told TMZ Sports. "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face.

"He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?!'"

Kramer noted that Brady apologized right away and quickly left his home.

"He was like, 'I am so sorry! I am so sorry!'" Kramer said. "Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster!"

Kramer wasn't mad at all about the accidental trespassing and revealed that Brady was very nice about the whole encounter. As TMZ pointed out with photo proof, the houses look very similar, so Kramer understands how the mistake was made.

Brady was attempting to visit Leftwich in an effort to obtain materials from his new offensive coordinator.