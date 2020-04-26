Tampa mayor sends Tom Brady an apology after the Buccaneers quarterback was kicked out of a closed city park

Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers this offseason after two decades with the New England Patriots, and his transition to Tampa Bay isn't getting off to the best start. Over the last week, Brady reportedly knocked on the wrong door when searching for the home of Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. He was also kicked out of a park while trying to work out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor sought to clear the air with the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Saturday in a Twitter statement, formally welcoming him and tight end Rob Gronkowski to the city.

"Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived -- not the best first impression," Castor wrote to Brady, who wasn't cited for the park incident. "But given my law enforcement background, I couldn't help but have someone investigate the G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm -- no foul, and thanks for being a good sport."

In the statement, Castor thanked Brady for his donation to Feeding Tampa Bay and offered suggestions on where he should spend his free time. She also reiterated the city's hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium next season. If that happens, Castor noted, TB12 might get a chance to leave an even bigger imprint on the city than a championship.

"Tom, it's Tampa Bay," Castor wrote. "You win us a Super Bowl and we'll discuss Tampa Brady."

The Buccaneers, under offensive guru Bruce Arians, are well-equipped to make that city rebranding possible. Brady will throw to dynamic pass-catchers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard in addition to Gronkowski. He'll also be protected by talented offensive linemen Ryan Jensen, Ali Marpet and 2020 first-round pick Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa.

The "Tompa Bay" era may not have started on the right foot, but with the Bucs' loaded personnel it could grow into something much greater.