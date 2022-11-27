When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday.

Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Bucs had a 17-10 lead halfway through the third quarter and kept that lead for nearly the rest of the game. With 32 seconds left in regulation, Jacoby Brissett connected with David Njoku for 12 yards and a touchdown. The extra point was good and the game was tied.

It remained tied for most of the overtime, but with 19 seconds to go, the Browns turned to their reliable running back Nick Chubb, whose touchdown gave Cleveland the win.

Here's a look at the play that took down Brady's 218-game streak:

The home team did not have to kick the extra point, because the Bucs had already had a possession in overtime, so the touchdown sealed the deal.

Brady was 29-of-43 on the day with 246 yards and two touchdowns. With the loss, the Buccaneers saw their two-game win streak snapped as they fell to below .500, at 5-6. Their mediocre season is uncharacteristic for a Brady-lead team, but because the NFC South is struggling as a whole, Tampa Bay is still in first place in the division with a good possibility of making the playoffs.