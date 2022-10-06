Through four weeks, this has been one of the most unpredictable seasons in NFL history and a big reason for that is because there's been a record-setting amount of parity.

Heading into Week 5, there are a total of 15 teams currently sitting at 2-2, which is notable, because that makes this year tied with 2017 for the most 2-2 teams ever in a single-season. One of the most notable 2-2 teams is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are currently on a two-game losing streak after starting 2-0.

With all the parity going on around the NFL, Tom Brady was asked on Thursday if he thought that was a good thing for the league, but instead of answering that exact question, Brady went on a mini-rant about the state of the NFL.

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch," Brady told the media. "I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."

Brady has been in the NFL for 23 seasons, so he's arguably more qualified than anyone to talk about this subject and if he thinks that bad football is being played, there's almost certainly some truth to what he's saying.

The 45-year-old would probably be the first to admit that his team is part of the brand of "bad football" that's being played. The Buccaneers have lost two in a row and Brady says it's pretty easy to see why his team isn't winning right now.

"We can look at the film and understand why," Brady said, via MassLive.com. "You turn the ball over. You get behind. You don't play well on third down. You don't score points in the red area. It's all the same stuff. Stuff you've got to work on."

Although Brady thinks the NFL is giving us "bad football" right now, he did later admit that parity can be a good thing for fans.

"That why everyone tunes in to watch football every week," Brady said before channeling his inner-Forrest Gump. "Because you never know what you're going to get."

Brady also told the media that he would definitely be playing on Sunday, despite dealing with a dinged up shoulder and finger. That's good news for the Buccaneers, who will be hosting the Falcons in a game where first place in the NFC South will be on the line, which perfectly sums up how crazy parity has made the NFL this year: The Falcons are playing for first place in Week 5.