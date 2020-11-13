Tropical Storm Eta descended Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. As a result, many areas along the state's coast were affected including Clearwater, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who recently bought a home on the water in Clearwater, chose to ride out the storm in his new diggs. During the storm, two of Brady's jet skis, along with his dock were blown away, and ended up 300 yards away from his property,

The jet skis ended up at someone else's dock following the ordeal. Brady called it "a good lesson learned from someone that's been in the northeast for a long time."

It's hard to imagine that Brady has much experience dealing with a tropical storm or hurricane. After all, Brady grew up in California and spent his entire professional career in the New England area prior to signing with the Buccaneers.

Upon signing with the Buccaneers, Brady rented Derek Jeter's mansion up until last month when Jeter elected to place the home on the open market. After being forced to find a new home, Brady bought a home https://www.tampabay.com/sports/bucs/2020/10/08/bucs-quarterback-tom-brady-a-home-owner-in-clearwater/.

According to TMZ, the property has a dock with a 15-ton boat lift, which Brady is clearly already using.

It certainly has been a week to forget for the Buccaneers quarterback. On Sunday night, Brady and the Buccaneers were dominated by their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints in a 38-3 rout. Tampa Bay has another divisional matchup this wee, against the Carolina Panthers