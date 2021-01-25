Tom Brady's first season with the Buccaneers has proven to be a rousing success as Tampa Bay has now advanced to Super Bowl LV and the quarterback is on the verge of possibly winning his seventh title. However, the start of Brady's tenure with the Bucs did begin during a rather tumultuous time in the 43-year-old's personal life. As he revealed during an interview with ESPN's Mike Greenberg on Monday, Tom Brady Sr. and his wife, Galynn, both battled COVID-19 last year.

Brady Sr. added that both he and Gaylnn did not watch Brady's first two games with the Buccaneers because he was hospitalized due to the illness. Galynn, who beat breast cancer a few years ago, was not hospitalized. That was the first time in all the years Brady has been playing football that they missed watching his games.

"We've never missed a game at Michigan or New England or wherever," Brady Sr. said, via ESPN.com. "For the first two games when I was in the hospital, I didn't even care if they were playing -- much less missing the game. It was a matter of life and death, just like anybody who goes to the hospital. That's serious stuff."

Tom Sr. spoke about the difficulties his son had trying to balance checking in on their well-being and beginning this new era in Tampa Bay. As they battled the virus, Brady FaceTime'd his father "every day on his way to and from practice." While a stressful situation at the time, the Bradys have come out on the other side of the tunnel healthy.

"Tommy fought through it, and so now it's in the rearview mirror," he said. "We're healthy, we're happy and everything is good."

The elder Brady's comments come off the heels of his son winning the NFC Championship over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and advancing to Super Bowl LV, which will be held at Raymond James Stadium.

"This year has been unbelievable," he said of his son reaching a tenth Super Bowl. "Not knowing where we're going to start the season out, and being where we are to end the season is just a stunning development as far as I'm concerned. ... Getting to the 10th Super Bowl in 19 years of playing is pretty -- it's incomprehensible, actually. It's beyond anything we could ever imagine."

If Brady is able to pull out yet another championship, that would give him seven Super Bowl titles to his name, which is more than any franchise currently has throughout the league.